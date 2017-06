* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent after rising 1 basis point in early trade. * Dealers say move to raise foreign investment limit in government bonds by $5 billion is positive, but remains to be seen whether the hike is unrestricted, or only for longer tenor debt. * FII limit in government bonds is $20 billion, with half of it having no tenor restriction. * A finance ministry source told Reuters the government is considering a proposal to raise FII limit by $5 billion each for government and corporate debt. * Market regulator SEBI to auction about $2 billion of local bonds on Tuesday, with Barclays Capital recommending investors bid for quota. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)