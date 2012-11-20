BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Eicher Motors gained 3.5 percent on hopes of strong demand at its two-wheeler unit Royal Enfield this festive season, dealers said. * Macquarie initiated its coverage on Eicher Motors on Monday with an "outperform" rating and set a target of 3,235 rupees. * Macquarie said it sees capacity expansion in motorcycles, market share gain in heavy trucks and the start of production of Volvo's medium-duty engines to be the key drivers of growth. * Eicher has a 50-50 joint venture in India with Volvo AB (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.