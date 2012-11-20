* India's interest rate swaps continue to trade in range with benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate edges up 1 basis point to 7.75 percent. * Dealers say the RBI may announce possible OMO this week after repo bids cross 1 trillion rupees for a fifth successive session, way above the central bank's comfort level of 500-600 billion rupees deficit. * OIS rates have edged up since slipping after inflation came in below estimates last week; 1-year up 4 bps, while 5-year also up 4 bps on liquidity concerns, absence of rate cut in the near term. * Dealers said any move to raise FII limit in debt will also be positive for swaps, with receiving likely on longer-end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)