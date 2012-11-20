* India's interest rate swaps continue to trade in range with
benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.15
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate edges up 1
basis point to 7.75 percent.
* Dealers say the RBI may announce possible OMO this week after
repo bids cross 1 trillion rupees for a fifth successive
session, way above the central bank's comfort level of 500-600
billion rupees deficit.
* OIS rates have edged up since slipping after inflation came in
below estimates last week; 1-year up 4 bps, while 5-year also up
4 bps on liquidity concerns, absence of rate cut in the near
term.
* Dealers said any move to raise FII limit in debt will also be
positive for swaps, with receiving likely on longer-end.
