* The BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.4 percent. * Infosys falls 1.5 percent, retreating after gaining 2.7 percent over the previous two sessions. * Traders attribute the falls to Infosy's out-performance this month - down 0.2 percent versus a 0.9 percent fall in the NSE index - despite concerns about its outlook. * However, some auto stocks gain on expectations of improving sales during the festival season: Mahindra & Mahindra rises 2.4 percent. * Traders are also cautious ahead of the winter parliament session, which starts on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)