BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Technical analysts say any rally in ICICI Bank provides an opportunity to exit the stock after the lender has made a head and shoulders technical pattern. * AK Prabhakar, an analyst at brokerage AnandRathi, says the stock could target 860 rupees from current levels after the H&S pattern. * ICICI shares last down 0.1 percent at 1020.30 rupees. * ICICI Bank touched a low of 866.75 rupees on Oct. 5, when a misplaced basket trade from a broker at Emkay Global Financial Services led to a market plunge. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.