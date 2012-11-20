* Technical analysts say any rally in ICICI Bank provides an opportunity to exit the stock after the lender has made a head and shoulders technical pattern. * AK Prabhakar, an analyst at brokerage AnandRathi, says the stock could target 860 rupees from current levels after the H&S pattern. * ICICI shares last down 0.1 percent at 1020.30 rupees. * ICICI Bank touched a low of 866.75 rupees on Oct. 5, when a misplaced basket trade from a broker at Emkay Global Financial Services led to a market plunge. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)