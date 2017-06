* USD/INR recovers its losses to trade at 55.07/08 versus its previous close of 55.06/07, tracking losses in the domestic share market as investors remain cautious ahead of the winter session of parliament starting on Nov. 22. * The pair had dropped as low as 54.79 earlier in the session. * Traders said dollar demand from oil refiners, the biggest buyers of dollar in the domestic currency market, also weighed. * The main share index currently trading down 0.42 percent while Nifty is down 0.37 percent. * European shares and the euro fell on Tuesday after a credit rating agency stripped France of its top-notch rating, reminding investors of the continuing risks from the euro zone debt crisis. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)