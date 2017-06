Nov 20 * Shares in DLF Ltd fell 2.4 percent, slightly extending losses after news channel CNBC TV18 reported the Delhi High Court has dismissed the property company's challenge against a probe being undertaken by India's markets regulator. * The TV station cited legal sources and did not give details of which probe by Securities and Exchange Board of India was being challenged by DLF. * DLF was not ready to comment immediately as they were yet to receive the court order, a spokesman said. * "We'll decide our next action after taking legal opinion," the spokesman said. * India's capital markets regulator said in October 2012 it would investigate allegations DLF failed to disclose a police complaint against an associate firm in a 2007 share sale document. (devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com / devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)