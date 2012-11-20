* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent, continuing to trade in a tight 8.19-8.20 percent band. * Dealers say bond yields may fall 3-4 bps if the government comes out with a hike in the foreign investment limit in government bonds. * The Indian government is considering a proposal to raise the ceiling on foreign investments in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a senior finance ministry official said, as the country looks to increase vital capital flows. * However, dealers are awaiting any OMO announcement from the RBI, which will be the immediate trigger for bonds. * Market regulator SEBI to auction about $2 billion of local bonds on Tuesday, and cutoff levels will be closely watched to gauge demand for Indian debt among overseas investors. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)