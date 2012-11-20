* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.19 percent, continuing to trade in a tight 8.19-8.20 percent
band.
* Dealers say bond yields may fall 3-4 bps if the government
comes out with a hike in the foreign investment limit in
government bonds.
* The Indian government is considering a proposal to raise the
ceiling on foreign investments in government and corporate bonds
by $5 billion each, a senior finance ministry official said, as
the country looks to increase vital capital flows.
* However, dealers are awaiting any OMO announcement from the
RBI, which will be the immediate trigger for bonds.
* Market regulator SEBI to auction about $2 billion of local
bonds on Tuesday, and cutoff levels will be closely watched to
gauge demand for Indian debt among overseas investors.
