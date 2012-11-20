November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danone SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.749
Reoffer price 99.749
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.5bp
Over the OBL 164
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011361948
