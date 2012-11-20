November 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 2.718 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.718 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0197841569
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2022
Coupon 3.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0200252788
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
