November 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 2.718 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.718 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0197841569

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2022

Coupon 3.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0200252788

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

