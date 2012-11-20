November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date November 28, 2014
Coupon 1-month Libor + 8bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN US500769FJ87
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.