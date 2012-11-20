November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date November 28, 2014

Coupon 1-month Libor + 8bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769FJ87

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.