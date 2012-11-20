November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 100.279

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0858481194

