November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 100.279
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0858481194
Data supplied by International Insider.