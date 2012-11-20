November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Etablissement Delhaize Freres et Cie "Le Lion" SA/NV
Guarantor Delhaize Group, Delhaize US Holdings Inc, Delhaize America
LLC & Food Lion LLC
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2020
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 227.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, JPMOrgan, Deutsche Bank,
ING & KBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Law
ISIN BE0002189554