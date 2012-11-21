* USD/INR is seen holding in a tight range versus its previous close of 55.0950/1050 tracking steady Asian markets which took a breather after two days of gains with local focus shifting to the winter session of parliament. * India's government aims to pass bills opening up the insurance and pension sectors to foreign investors in parliament's forthcoming session starting on Thursday, a minister said on Tuesday, the next step in a reform programme seen as key to reviving economic growth. * Asian shares steadied on Wednesday, after two days of gains, as investors refocused on the risk of a U.S. fiscal crisis following Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks that the budget impasse was already damaging growth. * Asian currencies were mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. The USD/INR pair is seen opening around 55.05 and moving in a 54.90 to 55.20 range during the session, traders say. * Dollar demand from oil companies is expected to continue limiting any major drop in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)