* USD/INR is seen holding in a tight range versus its
previous close of 55.0950/1050 tracking steady Asian markets
which took a breather after two days of gains with local focus
shifting to the winter session of parliament.
* India's government aims to pass bills opening up the insurance
and pension sectors to foreign investors in parliament's
forthcoming session starting on Thursday, a minister said on
Tuesday, the next step in a reform programme seen as key to
reviving economic growth.
* Asian shares steadied on Wednesday, after two days of gains,
as investors refocused on the risk of a U.S. fiscal crisis
following Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks that
the budget impasse was already damaging growth.
* Asian currencies were mixed compared to the dollar. See
for a snapshot. The USD/INR pair is seen opening
around 55.05 and moving in a 54.90 to 55.20 range during the
session, traders say.
* Dollar demand from oil companies is expected to continue
limiting any major drop in the pair.
