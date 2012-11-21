* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.14 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Wednesday, after two days of gains, as investors refocused on the risk of a U.S. fiscal crisis following Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks that the budget impasse was already damaging growth. * Foreign investors bought 1.43 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.05 percent. * India's biggest opposition party holding countrywide protests to oppose corruption, price rise, retail FDI. * Investors are looking for signs of the government's resolve to continue with reforms after introducing a slew of measures in September, including opening up the multi-brand retail and aviation sectors to foreign investors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)