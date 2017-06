* USD/INR rises to 55.29/31 versus its previous close of 55.0950/1050 after touching a session high at 55.35, its strongest since Sept. 13. * Euro extends falls after no agreement is reached yet among the euro zone finance ministers on Greece. * Traders say the absence of any flows in the market, buying by oil firms and a falling euro are all positives for the dollar but exporters could step in to sell their holdings around 55.40 levels, limiting a bigger rise. * Domestic share movements to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. BSE index trading up 0.1 percent while the Nifty stays flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)