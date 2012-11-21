* India's benchmark 10-year bond rises 1 bp to 8.21 percent after the central bank did not announce any bond purchase for the week via open market operations on Tuesday. * Traders had hoped the central bank would announce OMOs after banks borrowing from the central bank's repo window remained above 1 trillion rupees for five consecutive sessions. * However, yields expected to remain capped at around 8.22-23 levels as traders still see the prospect of an announcement. The near-term cap is seen at 8.25 percent on the 10-year, traders say. * India received bids worth 150.69 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, more than the 106.16 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)