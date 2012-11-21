* India's benchmark 10-year bond rises 1 bp to
8.21 percent after the central bank did not announce any bond
purchase for the week via open market operations on Tuesday.
* Traders had hoped the central bank would announce OMOs after
banks borrowing from the central bank's repo window remained
above 1 trillion rupees for five consecutive sessions.
* However, yields expected to remain capped at around 8.22-23
levels as traders still see the prospect of an announcement.
The near-term cap is seen at 8.25 percent on the 10-year,
traders say.
* India received bids worth 150.69 billion rupees ($2.74
billion) in unused foreign debt limits for government and
corporate bonds, more than the 106.16 billion rupees on offer,
two market sources said on Tuesday.
