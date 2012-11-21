BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Indian software and back office provider MphasiS fall 2.8 percent after majority owner Hewlett-Packard Co took a $8.8 billion writedown after alleging a massive accounting scandal at its British software unit Autonomy. * The news sent HP's shares, which owns 60.5 percent stake in MphasiS, plunging 12 percent to a 10-year low. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.