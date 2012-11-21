* Shares in Indian software and back office provider MphasiS fall 2.8 percent after majority owner Hewlett-Packard Co took a $8.8 billion writedown after alleging a massive accounting scandal at its British software unit Autonomy. * The news sent HP's shares, which owns 60.5 percent stake in MphasiS, plunging 12 percent to a 10-year low. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)