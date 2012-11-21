BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.13 percent. * Shares in software services exporters gain tracking the weakening Indian rupee, which has fallen 2.4 percent against the U.S. dollar this month as of Tuesday's close. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.4 percent, while Infosys gains 0.5 percent. * However, shares in Bharti Airtel fall 1 percent on profit booking after surging 14.6 percent so far in November as of Tuesday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.