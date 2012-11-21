* The BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.13 percent. * Shares in software services exporters gain tracking the weakening Indian rupee, which has fallen 2.4 percent against the U.S. dollar this month as of Tuesday's close. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.4 percent, while Infosys gains 0.5 percent. * However, shares in Bharti Airtel fall 1 percent on profit booking after surging 14.6 percent so far in November as of Tuesday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)