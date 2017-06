* India's interest rate swaps continue to trade in range with the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also 1 bp lower at 7.75 percent. * Liquidity deficit continues to be the primary concern for dealers with repo bids above 1 trillion rupees for a sixth successive session. * Dealers were expecting a possible OMO announcement from the central bank on Tuesday, the absence of which has led to a 1 bp rise in the benchmark bond yield to 8.21 percent. * Some dealers still hopeful that the RBI may still announce an OMO for the week. * OIS rates likely to remain rangebound unless OMO trigger in the absence of any possibility of near term rate cuts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)