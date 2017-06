* USD/INR trims gains to trade 55.31/32 retreating after hitting a more than two-month high of 55.37 earlier in the session. The pair closed at 55.0950/1050 on Tuesday. * Traders say gains in domestic shares have led to some dollar selling by custodian banks, although that's being offset by greenback buying from oil refiners. * Shares trading up 0.4 percent. * The rupee weakness also aided by the euro's losses versus the dollar after Greece's international lenders failed to agree on a deal to support the indebted country, and plan to resume talks on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)