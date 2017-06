* India's benchmark 10-year bond rises 1 bp to 8.21 percent with dealers still waiting to see whether the RBI announces an open market operation this week. * RBI deputy governor KC Chakrabarty said the central bank will infuse more liquidity if needed, but did not specify whether the central bank will conduct an OMO soon. * "The way the liquidity deficit is, the RBI will have to hold an OMO this week or next. The question is when," says private bank dealer. * Repo bids at 1.07 trillion rupees, marking a sixth session above 1 trillion rupees. * Volumes continue to remain thin at 50.50 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)