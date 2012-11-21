* Shares in SpiceJet gain 2.9 percent after newspaper The Financial Express reports a couple of key stakeholders in SpiceJet have resigned from the board of directors of Kal Airways, an investment vehicle that is the carrier's single largest shareholder. link.reuters.com/vym24t * The report sparks speculation the resignations by Kalanithi Maran and his wife from Kal's board of directors could signal a potential change of ownership of SpiceJet. * Maran is the controlling stakeholder of SpiceJet via a personal 16.27 percent stake and through the 32.32 percent stake held by Kal Aiways Pvt Ltd. Maran also controls diversified conglomerate Sun Group. * S.L. Narayanan, CFO of Sun Group, denies any current plans to sell a majority stake in the carrier although he confirms Maran's resignation from Kal's board. * "There is absolutely nothing on the cards. Let me make it very clear that there is no plan at all to either sell the company or induct a new partner or a new strategic investor or issuing any kind of additional equity to an airline or nothing of that sort," Narayanan tells Reuters. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/anurag.kotoky@thomsonreute rs.com)