* India's overnight cash rates steady at its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent with banks continuing to borrow from the central bank's repo window to meet the funding gap. * Borrowings in the daily repo auction have risen above 1 trillion rupees for a sixth consecutive sessions, nearly double the deficit level seen as acceptable by the RBI. * Traders had been hopeful the central bank would announce open market operations (OMO) to buy bonds this week but so far there has been no such announcement. * The RBI will step in to provide more liquidity to the market if the need arises, deputy governor with the central bank K.C. Chakrabarty said earlier in the day. However, he declined to say whether the RBI will resort to buying bonds via OMOs to inject liquidity. * Traders do not expect cash rates to rise much from current levels as excess bond holdings with most banks enable them to easily borrow for their needs from the central bank's repo window at 8 percent. * Total volumes in the call money market were at a 114.10 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market were at 286.76 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent.