* The BSE index gains 0.56 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.52 percent. * Private sector banks gain on value-buying: ICICI Bank gains 1.8 percent after falling 2.5 percent in November as of Tuesday's close, while HDFC Bank is up 0.6 percent. * Shares in software services exporters gain tracking the weakening Indian rupee, which has fallen 2.4 percent against the U.S. dollar this month as of Tuesday's close. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.5 percent, while Infosys gains 1.2 percent. * However, shares in Bharti Airtel fall 1.3 percent on profit-booking after surging 14.6 percent so far in November as of Tuesday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)