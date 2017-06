MUMBAI, Nov 21 * Shares in Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India rose 5.1 percent, marking a fifth day of gains as investors bet on rising sales for the vacation home operator. * "We are looking at a growth of 20-25 percent growth in top line and bottom line," said Rajen Shah, CIO at Angel Broking. * Mahindra Holidays also owns 200 acres of land banks across 10 Indian states, and is also looking to aggressively acquire properties overseas. * Shah added Mahindra Holidays offered attractive valuations and said he saw limited down side for the stock. * Mahindra Holidays shares have gained 4.9 percent this month as of Tuesday's close, outperforming an NSE index that is down 0.86 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reute rs.net)