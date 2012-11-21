* Foreign interest in Indian government bonds is likely to pick-up toward the end of the year, Barclays Capital says in an email to clients. * The increased demand may be driven by expectations of monetary easing in the first quarter of 2013, "probable" open market bond purchases by RBI due to tight liquidity, overall improvement in market sentiment relative to H1, and new year allocations from foreign investors, Barclays says. * Barclays says foreign investors' holdings of Indian bonds rose about $1.3 billion in October, the largest increase since December 2011 and January 2012. * Foreign investors bid 28.42 billion rupees ($515.84 million) in the unrestricted category of government bonds on Tuesday, more than double the 10.94 billion rupees on offer, sources told Reuters. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)