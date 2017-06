* USD/INR trims gains to 55.12/13 versus the near two-and-half month high of 55.37 reached earlier in the day and 55.0950/1050 at close on Tuesday. * Traders say some custodian bank dollar sales in late equity-market trade hurt the pair. Indian shares closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * Dollar demand from oil firms, however, prevented a further fall. * The pair is expected to hold in a 55.05 to 55.25 range in the last hour of trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)