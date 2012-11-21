November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Autoneum Holding AG

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 406.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0196770439

