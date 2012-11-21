November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Autoneum Holding AG
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 406.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0196770439
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.