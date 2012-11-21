November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar (SaarLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2022
Coupon 2.65 pct
Reoffer price 99.85
Yield 2.665 pct
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SaarLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SLB5631
