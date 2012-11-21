November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2019
Coupon 12-month Euribor - 8bp
Issue price 99.87
Reoffer price 99.87
Payment Date November 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL0260
