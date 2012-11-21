November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.804
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, ING, Natixis, Nord-LB
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011362151
Data supplied by International Insider.