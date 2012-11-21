November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.804

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, ING, Natixis, Nord-LB

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011362151

