November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date November 28, 2022
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.787
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0859098351
