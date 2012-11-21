November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount C$50 million
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.57
Reoffer price 99.57
Yield 2.241 pct
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total C$175 million
When fungible
ISIN XS0841417719
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)