November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Husqvarna

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.90

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN SE0004926681

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.3 billion Swedish crown

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 230bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0004926699

* * * *

Common terms

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken

& Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

