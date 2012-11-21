November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bord Gasi Eireann

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2017

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.829

Yield 3.663 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.9bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date December 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske, HSBC,

RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0858803066

