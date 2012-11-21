November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million Rand

Maturity Date October 4, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.285

Reoffer price 97.660

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The Issue size will total 600 million Rand when fungible

ISIN XS0838228996

Data supplied by International Insider.