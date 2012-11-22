* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.18 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.75 percent. * The yen falls to a 7-1/2-month low versus the dollar, lifting Japan's Nikkei share average to a six-month high, on mounting expectations of aggressive policy action under a likely new government. * Asian stocks outside Japan are also in demand and investors will focus on HSBC China flash PMI for November due later on Thursday to see whether a low point for China, the world's second largest economy, is over. * Foreign investors bought 1.82 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.72 percent. * Investors seem to be pinning their hopes on the government being able to gain some traction on bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking sectors during the winter session of parliament which begins on Thursday. * Public sector stocks also on watchlist after India is to allow state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) to triple the maximum stake it can hold in other companies to 30 percent in a move seen as helping a government sell-off of its own holdings in a range of firms. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)