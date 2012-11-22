* USD/INR seen edging marginally down versus its
previous close of 55.11/12 tracking gains in most other Asian
currencies and a mild risk-on mood globally.
* The euro hit a 6-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday,
supported by revived hopes of a Greek loan deal, while investors
gave the yen a wide berth on expectations of more forceful
monetary easing in Japan.
* Traders said the USD/INR was likely to open around 55.05-06
levels and move in a 54.85 to 55.15 band during the day.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.2
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is up 0.75 percent.
* Investors are pinning hopes on the government being able to
gain some traction on bills to liberalise the insurance, pension
and banking sectors during the winter session of parliament,
which begins on Thursday.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)