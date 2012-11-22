* USD/INR seen edging marginally down versus its previous close of 55.11/12 tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and a mild risk-on mood globally. * The euro hit a 6-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday, supported by revived hopes of a Greek loan deal, while investors gave the yen a wide berth on expectations of more forceful monetary easing in Japan. * Traders said the USD/INR was likely to open around 55.05-06 levels and move in a 54.85 to 55.15 band during the day. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.75 percent. * Investors are pinning hopes on the government being able to gain some traction on bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking sectors during the winter session of parliament, which begins on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)