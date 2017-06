* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.22 percent, as the RBI has desisted from announcing an open market operation this week. * Cash deficit, as seen by banks' borrowing from RBI's repo counter, has continued to be above 1 trillion rupees for a sixth session. * The winter session of parliament will be keenly watched by investors to see fate of proposed reforms such as hiking foreign investment limit in insurance or allowing FDI in pension. * India is to allow state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) to triple the maximum stake it can hold in other companies to 30 percent in a move seen as helping a government sell-off of its own holdings in a range of firms. * This may help government meet its divestment target of 300 billion rupees for the fiscal year and help keep fiscal deficit in check. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)