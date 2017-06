* USD/INR edges down to 55.03/04 versus its previous close of 55.11/12 tracking gains in the domestic share market with a mild risk-on mood globally also hurting. * Asian shares rose as a survey showed China's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in 13 months in November, adding to optimism after firm U.S. factory data that the global growth slowdown may have turned a corner. * Traders expect the USD/INR pair to move in a 54.85 to 55.15 band during the session with dollar demand from oil refiners limiting a sharp fall. * Traders will also watch the start of the winter session of parliament for cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)