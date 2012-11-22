* The BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.11 percent. * Gains also track higher Asian shares after a survey shows China's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in 13 months in November. * Banking stocks are among the leading gainers on hopes the winter session of parliament kicking off on Thursday will pass bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking sectors. * The Indian government's move to allow state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) to triple the maximum stake it can hold in other companies to 30 percent also helping banks, dealers say. * The government owns stakes in lenders including SBI and Axis, reducing potential overhang fears. * State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, after falling 2.3 percent in November as on Wednesday's close. Axis Bank gains 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)