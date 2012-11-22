* Shares in Blue Dart Express gain 11 percent, after earlier rising as much as 17 percent, on hopes that plans by its main stakeholder DHL Express (Singapore) Pte Ltd to sell a 6 percent stake will attract strong demand, raising prices. * Blue Dart said on Wednesday DHL Express (Singapore), part of DHL, will sell 6 percent stake in the Indian air express courier firm via an offer-for-sale to comply with SEBI's regulation that all companies must have at least 25 percent public shareholding by next year. * DHL Express currently owns 81 percent in Blue Dart. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)