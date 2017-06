* USD/INR recovers from early losses to trade at 55.15/16 versus its previous close of 55.11/12. The pair had fallen as low as 55.0025 in early trade. * Traders estimate some $200 million worth of dollar demand, which they attribute to Cipla, after the drug maker on Wednesday said would offer $215 million for a majority stake in South Africa's Cipla Medpro. * Traders say sustained demand for the greenback from oil firms are also aiding the pair. * Domestic shares to be watched for direction as the winter session of parliament kicks off on Thursday. Shares trading up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)