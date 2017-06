* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17 percent. It rose to 7.18 percent in session, a level last seen on Wednesday, which was the highest since Sept 20. * The shorter-end 1-year OIS rate also unchanged at 7.76 percent. * Cash deficit in the banking system rises to 1.24 trillion rupees, a seventh straight session above 1 trillion rupees, highlighting the continued liquidity crunch in the banking system. * Dealers says market now expects Open Market Operations by the central bank next week to address liquidity shortage. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)