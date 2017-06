* Indian overnight cash rates trade largely steady at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as banks continue to borrow from the central bank's repo window to bridge the funding gap. * The central bank refrains from announcing any open market operation despite banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window having stayed above 1 trillion rupees for seven straight sessions, adding to liquidity pressures. * The deficit in the banking system is expected to remain high until the central bank starts buying back bonds via OMOs or until there is some government spending. * Banks holding excess bonds can easily access funds from the RBI at its repo, reducing demand in the cash market and preventing a spike in rates. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 87.95 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while those in the CBLO market stand at 275.22 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)