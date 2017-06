* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.20 percent. * High repo borrowing numbers have raised hopes that the central bank will have to do an OMO soon. * Banks' borrowing from RBI's repo counter spikes to 1.24 trillion rupees, and has continued to be above 1 trillion rupees for a seventh session. * RBI to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao went against the suggestion of most external members of an advisory panel to keep the key repo rate steady on Oct. 30, minutes of the quarterly meeting released on Wednesday showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)