* Shares in Indian drugmakers fall on speculation the government's final decision on the pricing policy for the sector might be more disruptive than expected. * Local media reports suggest a panel of ministers has agreed to settle on a market-based pricing mechanism, as expected, but capping drug prices at a simple average price of brands as opposed to the initial proposal of using a weighted average. link.reuters.com/jur24t * The proposal, if finalised, would be "incrementally negative" for the sector, but the impact would vary from company to company, Nomura says in a note on Thursday. * The new proposal is likely to be more negative for Dr Reddy's , Glenmark and Cadila Healthcare, Nomura says. * Cipla falls 0.1 percent, while Ranbaxy Laboratories is down 0.9 percent. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories is flat, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is up 3.9 percent and Cadila gains 2.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net/kaustubh.kulkarni@thoms onreuters.com /; kaustubh.kulkarni.reuters.com@reuters.net)