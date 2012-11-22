* The BSE index gains 0.29 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.24 percent, turning slightly positive for the month. * Software services stocks are among the leading gainers tracking the weakening Indian rupee. * Infosys gains 1.4 percent, while Wipro gains 1 percent. * Banking stocks also gain on hopes the winter session of parliament kicking off on Thursday will pass bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking sectors. * The Indian government's move to allow state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) to triple the maximum stake it can hold in other companies to 30 percent also helping banks, dealers say. * State Bank of India gains 1.9 percent, recovering after falling 2.3 percent in November as of Wednesday's close. Axis Bank gains 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)