November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date November 30, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CCB International, Commerzbank & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.